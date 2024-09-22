Pastor Phiri reflects on his life of booze  and women

Popular televangelist Enoch Phiri has laid bare his dark days that saw him and his fellow pastors using his farmhouse as a meet-up for boozing and rendezvous with women.

Phiri , a Moja Love television presenter and a pastor at Restoration House Ministries in Soweto, also revealed that he contemplated suicide after going to rehab to conquer his liquoring habit.

He said the manipulation and exploitation within the religious space after his divorce, which he described as a shameful experience that cost him his friendships, was the reason he started resorting to ale.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content