Pastor Phiri reflects on his life of booze  and women

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
Pastor Phiri
Pastor Enoch Phiri is a public speaker, television presenter and pastor at Restoration House Ministries in Soweto.

Popular televangelist Enoch Phiri has laid bare his dark days that saw him and his fellow pastors using his farmhouse as a meet-up for boozing and rendezvous with women.

Phiri , a Moja Love television presenter and  a pastor at Restoration House Ministries in Soweto, also revealed that he contemplated suicide after going to rehab to conquer his liquoring habit.

He said the manipulation and exploitation within the religious space  after his divorce, which he described as a shameful experience that cost him his friendships, was  the reason he  started resorting to ale.

