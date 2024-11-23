Pastry chef promises to take your baking to next level

A brand-new platform for bakers and people who love the craft has opened, featuring a masterclass series hosted by Teddy Zaki, a famous pastry chef.

Bake It Better, is packed with recipes, advice, tools, and techniques designed to help one become a better baker while exploring delicious bakes.

Platform offers a masterclass

The platform now offers a six-part masterclass series that invites bakers to set off on a journey that combines creativity and tradition.

The platform has become a one-stop shop for baking enthusiasts looking for a connection, inspiration, and support, according to Nomsa Khanyile, marketing director at Pepsico, who acknowledges the growing interest in baking at home.

“The Bake It Better platform has always been about learning and connecting. With chef Teddy leading this masterclass series, we’re bringing a new level of inspiration and expertise to our baking community, helping it create something special in the kitchen.”

Taking baking to the next level

Bake It Better was founded with a clear mission, to uplift South Africa’s baking community by creating an inclusive space for bakers to learn, share, and enhance their craft.

Zaki shared his excitement about reaching a wider audience.

“Baking is about creating memories and sharing joy. This series is dedicated to making those moments memorable. Each class delves into flavours, techniques, and presentation to make high tea both accessible and memorable.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Bake It Better and share these skills with South African bakers.”

New frontiers

According to Zaki, whether one is a seasoned baker or just starting out, Bake It Better offers everyone a chance to elevate their skills and explore new baking possibilities.

Zaki, the visionary behind Just Teddy patisserie, brings a wealth of expertise to the series. Known for his unique blend of South African, French and Middle Eastern patisseries, Zaki has earned his place among South Africa’s top pastry chefs, admired for his precision and artistry.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content