Patekile Holomisa tests positive for coronavirus

Deputy Correctional Services Minister Patekile Holomisa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Holomisa was self-isolating at his home and “taking all necessary precautions”. All direct contacts of Holomisa would be traced and informed to quarantine, government announced.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said Holomisa – who is said to be in good spirits and determined to fight the virus – had government’s full support.

“As the world has been grappling with this global pandemic over the past few months, the coronavirus has demonstrated that it does not have barriers for any section of society and that any person can be infected,” Mthembu said.

Holomisa joined the list of prominent South African political figures who have tested positive for the virus, including trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi, who since recovered and tested negative. ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe had also tested positive for COVID-19.

This came as the number of people infected by COVID-19 surged to 61 927 cases, with 1354 deaths recorded so far. The Western Cape and the Eastern Cape continue to account for most of the positive cases and deaths.

Yesterday, 70 more deaths were reported by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize – 39 from the Western Cape and 30 from the Eastern Cape. The number of tests conducted sits at 1 060 425, with 35 008 recoveries reported.

Author



Ngwako Malatji