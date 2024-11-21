‘Paying Nkosana Makate R9.4bn won’t kill Vodacom’

Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate’s idea is one of the most brilliant ideas there has ever been.

The Please Call Me idea solved key problems for Vodacom and its customers.

With these arguments, Makate’s lawyer, Advocate Stuart Scott, told the Constitutional Court on Thursday that Makate deserved to be compensated an amount of R9,4 billion by Vodacom.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court heard an application by telecommunications giant Vodacom to appeal an SCA judgement setting aside a R47 million offer that Vodacom made to Makate five years ago in 2019. Makate is opposing Vodacom’s application.

In February this year, the SCA dismissed an appeal by Vodacom and ordered the company to pay Makate an amount ranging between 5% and 7.5% of the total revenue made through the Please Call Me service for more than 18 years.

Calculation estimations showed that Vodacom should pay Makate an amount ranging from R9 billion to R63 billion as fair compensation for his idea, but Makate intends to settle for R9.4 billion.

The case was heard by Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Justices Nonkosi Mhlantla, Leona Theron, Steven Majiedt, Zukisa Tshiqi, Rammaka Mathopo, Owen Rogers and Acting Justice Rishinand Seegobin.

Previously, in 2022, the Pretoria High Court ruled that Vodacom must pay Makate more than the R47 million it offered him in the long running saga. Vodacom, through its CEO Shameel Joosub, offered Makate R47 million in compensation for his please call me idea. Makate rejected it.

During court proceedings, Scott said Makate wants R9,4 billion in compensation, and paying him would not kill Vodacom, which spends billions of rands on network development.

Scott said Vodacom made billions from Makate’s Please Call Me invention, thus he should be rightfully justified for it.

“This is one of the most brilliant ideas there has ever been. This idea solved key problems for Vodacom and customers. When a customer did not have airtime, they could not make calls. A customer’s handset was literally dead…” said Scott.

Earlier, Vodacom’s lawyer, Adv Wim Trengrove, said Makate cannot be entitled up to R63 billion and Vodacom’s offer to him of R47 million, now R80 million after adding interest, is fair and equitable.

Trengrove said the SCA judgement is not implementable and ruins Vodacom and its programs.

He argued that the Please Call Me idea lost commercial value as MTN implemented it first and the Please Call Me rolled out differed from Makate’s buzzing idea. Trengrove used these points to strengthen his case that Makate is not entitled to anything above the R80 million Vodacom is offering him.

Maya said judgement has been reserved.

Thursday marked exactly 24 years since Makate gave his Please Call Me idea to Vodacom on November 21 2000.

The courtroom gallery was packed with members of the public and the media. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona were in attendance. Pro-Makate supporters were also in attendance.

The battle between Makate and his former employers began in 2008 when he was a trainee at the company.

During his time with the company, he came up with “Please Call Me”, an idea Vodacom bought into and rolled out in March 2001, which proved to be a success, generating billions of rands for Vodacom.

The Please Call Me service allows network users to send free messages asking for a call back.

The Constitutional Court will either dismiss Vodacom’s application for leave to appeal and give orders as to how the SCA ruling should be implemented, or it will grant Vodacom’s application, hear the merits of the appeal, and make a ruling.

Makate, 48, was 24-years-old when he came up with the Please Call Me idea in 2000. He was motivated by the need to communicate with his girlfriend at the time, now wife, for whom he had bought a cellphone. Makate and his wife got married in 2004 and have three daughters.

