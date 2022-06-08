Phakeng dedicates honorary doctorate to African women

University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has dedicated her latest honorary doctorate from the University of Ottawa to African women who paved the path for freedom.

“I want to dedicate this honorary doctorate to all the African women who paved the path for the freedom of people like myself, to dream big dreams and want to change the world for the better irrespective of how hard it may be. It gave us permission to dream big and want to change the world,” said Phakeng.

In her speech, Phakeng spoke about three phenomenal women whom she drew inspiration from, one being her mother Wendy Mmutlana, who she described as a brave woman.

She said her mother thrived despite challenges. “She went back to finish high school after working as a domestic worker, getting married and giving birth three children.”

She had already dedicated the honor to her mother on Tuesday before the ceremony, saying: “Makes me so happy to see my mother happy. She’s my superwoman! She denied herself even the basics in life to make sure that each of her children has enough education to make something of their lives. She was tough with us and taught me important lessons. I dedicate today to her.”

Second on her list, Phakeng mentioned Wangari Mathai, the first black African woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2004, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the seventh director-general of the World Trade Organisation. Onkonjo-Iweala assumed her duties as director-general in March 2021.

“These are just three of the many African women who chose to challenge the status quo and fight for a world where women are equal. To them, I want to say today thank you for showing the way.

“Thank you for breaking ground. I’m finding it hard right now. I cannot imagine how hard it has been for all those women who broke the ground so the people like me can find it a little easier,” she said.

Phakeng also acknowledged that the road is still long for women, noting that black women are still getting “the end of the stick” on most growth and development indices. “But the journey has started and we will get there.”

This is Phakeng’s second honorary doctorate from an international university. In July 2019, she was honoured at the United Kingdom’s Bristol University.

Dean of the faculty of education, professor Richard Barwell, described her as “an individual who has exemplified the values of the University of Ottawa during an inspiring career, a trailblazer and a leader, and a significant scholar in her field”.

Said Barwell: “The University of Ottawa is proud and honoured to confer an honorary doctorate to Mamokgethi Phakeng in recognition of her achievements in mathematics, science and education, and her commitment to social justice, to education and to the people of South Africa.”

Phakeng, who was accompanied by her mother, said she was honoured to be recognised by the institution and was delighted to have her mother singing clan praises at the mention of her name.

In March, UCT appointed Phakeng for a second term as the university’s vice-chancellor.

