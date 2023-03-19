Phakeng: I wanted to end my life

Former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town Mamokgethi Phakeng contemplated suicide barely into her five-year stint at the helm of the institution.

The leading professor of mathematics education also suffered several mini-strokes and has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and functional neurological disorder.

So tumultuous was her tenure as vice-chancellor (VC) at Africa’s No 1 university, she told Sunday World in an exclusive interview that when she was receiving awards, honours and accolades from around the world, some of the UCT’s council members were hell-bent on finding fault in her work.

