Phalula twins up for the Challenge

The Phalula twins, Lebogang and Lebo, say that their preparations are on schedule for the upcoming Spar Women’s Challenge that will begin in a few weeks’ time.

Lebogang, who won it in 2015, says she is aiming for the top five in the Grand Prix but winning it will be a bonus for her.

“Yes, we have been working very hard and right now the target is to get a top five finish in the Grand Prix. My focus is that I am aiming for the Nelson Mandela Bay Half-Marathon on June 4. I have won the Grand Prix before and I know what it takes to win it,” said Lebogang.

Good news for the runners is that the prize money has been increased to R170 000 for each race, with the winner receiving R30 000.

“A good prize money is always good for us athletes. It helps in motivating us and to get good competition,” she added.

Mbombela, the Mpumalanga capital, has been added to the Spar Grand Prix calendar, replacing Pietermaritzburg. The Lowveld city is an ideal venue with its pleasant warm winter weather and low altitude.

The other women-only 10km races will be run in Gqeberha, Durban, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Cape Town. The first race, in Gqeberha, will be on May 28 and the last in Cape Town on October 23.

