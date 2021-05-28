Pick n Pay smart shoppers can earn loyalty points on all online grocery shopping channels

Johannesburg – Pick n Pay Smart Shoppers can now earn points on their on-demand delivery orders with the Bottles by PnP app.

This makes Pick n Pay the only retailer in South Africa to offer loyalty points across all its online shopping channels.

“Getting something back for their loyalty is one of the things that our customers love most about shopping with us, and now they have more ways to earn points and save,” said John Bradshaw, retail executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay.

To earn loyalty points when shopping on the Bottles by PnP app, customers will need to add their Smart Shopper card number at checkout.

The app will automatically save the Smart Shopper card number for all future app purchases.

Customers will also soon be able to enjoy the full Smart Shopper benefits via the app, which includes spending their points, Smart Price deals, and personalised discounts.

Customers already enjoy all Smart Shopper benefits through Pick n Pay’s online shop (www.pnp.co.za).

Bottles reported 700% growth last year.

“Pick n Pay customers have fully embraced the convenience and seamless shopping experience offered by online shopping and we were quick to respond to that demand. Our acquisition of Bottles by PnP late last year and moving it from liquor-only orders to groceries has given shoppers even more choice than before,” said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw says that it is exciting to see new customer groups becoming regular online customers.

“We launched our online grocery business two decades ago so we were in a good position to meet the surge in demand for online delivery during the pandemic. Many new customers – especially in the 45+ age group – experimented with online shopping for the first time and haven’t looked back thanks to the ease and convenience it offers.”

Another enhancement is the introduction of 100% recycled paper bags for all Bottles by PnP orders.

The paper bags will be rolled out nationwide to over 100 stores from which Bottles picks directly.

“Customers, like us, are becoming increasingly conscious of their impact on the environment and it’s great to be able to give them the opportunity to make a positive difference,” said Bradshaw.

