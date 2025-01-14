Pick tertiary courses carefully: Tira, Lady Du advise Class of 2024

Local celebrities Mthokozi “DJ Tira” Khathi and amapiano artist Duduzile “Lady Du” Ngwenya have congratulated the Class of 2024. They also dished out some advice, warning the class of 2024 to choose their modules carefully.

DJ Tira is a University of KwaZulu-Natal alumni. And Lady Du has several qualifications, including somatology, firefighting, health and safety, to name a few.

DJ Tira said: “I’m proud of Class of 2024, they are about to start a new life and they’ll soon be independent. But that comes with a lot of responsibilities. It’ll take only four years to make or break it, so they must choose their friends carefully. There’ll be too much freedom but they must always be disciplined.

Dj Tira cautioned against abuse of new-found freedom

“The newfound freedom will also come with lots of temptations and choices. My advice to them is, forget about partying and just concentrate on your studies.

“At this point, nothing is more important than your books. But most importantly, choose your modules carefully. By now, your matric results will indicate which stream to follow. Choose modules that will take you to your ideal career. Last but not least, respect your lecturers,” said Tira.

Lady Du also congratulated the class of 2024: “I congratulate the class of 2024, they did us proud. Those who did not make it must not lose hope, it’s not the end of the road. It means you must continue working hard and keep studying,” said Lady Du.

She also warned those who will be going to tertiary to be careful when choosing their modules.

Lady Du emphasised the importance of following one’s passion

“I encourage those who will be going to tertiary to choose their modules carefully so they don’t have to ‘work’ a day in their lifetime. For example, I did somatology, and today I own a saloon.

“All I’m saying is, students must study something they’re passionate about. As a new student you mustn’t be guided by salary or how much you’ll make once you complete your degree or diploma. You must be guided by your passion. If you’re not passionate about your job you will eventually get unhappy and frustrated,” she said.

“Lastly, I just want to remind them that they’re almost there. They’ve done most of the work and it’s only a matter of few years before they start their chosen careers. And they must just hang in there and push harder for the last time. Those who passed but are financially struggling, I encourage them to keep fighting. I know it’s not easy, but with perseverance it will happen.”

