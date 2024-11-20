Pirates and Callies legend Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe has died

The South African football fraternity has been struck with a heavy loss as Lucas Mecro “Masterpieces” Moripe, one of the greatest players the country has ever produced, passed away on Tuesday night at his home.

The elderly Moripe died at his home in Atteridgeville. He had been ill for some time, and he was using a wheelchair. During his playing days with Pretoria Callies and Orlando Pirates, Moripe was a feared midfield maestro known as the “God of Football” or “Modimo wa Bolo”.

The Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville was named in his honour in 2010 for the contribution he has made to SA football.

The 30 000 seater stadium serves as a home stadium for PSL clubs Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United. The Germany national football team used the venue as a training ground during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Gone home to be with Lord

The South African Masters & Legends Football Association president and Safa NEC member Jacob “Buddha” Mathathe confirmed the news to Sunday World: “The iconic and legendary Mecro “Masterpieces” Moripe has gone home to be with the Lord. We pass our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives,” said Mathathe.

“We supplicate to God to give the family strength, courage, grace and comfort. May his wonderful, beautiful and legendary soul repose peacefully. Instead of finding ways to mitigate the socio-economic challenges facing former professional football players, who have contributed immensely to the development of football in this country and who most of us are benefiting from their toil. We want to silence those that raise their issues…ALUTA CONTINUA….the struggle continue,” he added.

This is a developing story…

Read more:

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi wary of Polokwane City threat

Wait-and-see game as Bucs seem best placed to stop Downs

TS Galaxy not giving up on their KwaMhlanga Stadium dream

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content