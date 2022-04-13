Pirates, Baroka clash marred by real-life dramatic scenes

Real-life dramatic scenes played themselves out during the DStv Premiership match between Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.

The match ended in a goalless stalemate but first, the proceedings were abruptly stopped when the lights went off, then about 20 minutes later after they came on, Pirates defender Paseka Mako was knocked unconscious after colliding with his keeper Richard Ofori as they tried to defend the same ball.

The trauma of the Mako incident prompted referee Masixole Bambiso to call off the match with about six minutes of added time remaining due to the shock experienced by the players from both sides and the fans present.

Some even shed tears as it was not clear whether Mako will be revived, pull through and get to play football again. After he was stabilised by paramedics, Mako was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, with players forming a human wall around him to shield him from the prying eyes.

While Mako was being treated and stabilised, Ofori was inconsolable as he received words of comfort from both teams’ camps.

After the draw, Bucs remain in fourth place, four points behind second-placed Royal AM and Baroka FC are dangerously courting relegation in 16th spot.

In another match played earlier on Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns inflicted one of the heaviest defeats on Golden Arrows, humiliating the Durban-based side 6-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

Gaston Sirino opened the floodgates when he registered his name on the scoresheet. Premiership leading scorer with 21 goals Peter Shalulile scored a hat trick and the other two goals came from Pavol Safranko and Kermit Erasmus, respectively.

No doubt, top-of-the-log standings Masandawana are well on their way to successfully defend their title, as well as making it five in a row.

In the third match, Maritzburg United and Swallows shared the spoils when they drew 1-all at the Harry Gwala Stadium. The Dube Birds jumped out of the relegation quagmire to 14th place on the log and the Team of Choice stay in 12th place.

