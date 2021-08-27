Pirates sign up two new players to solidify squad

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of two relatively young players from west Africa on three-year contracts in a concerted effort to solidify their central defence and strike force.

The new players joining the Soweto giants are Olisa Ndah, who has been recruited from newly crowned Nigerian Premier League champions Akwa United and Kwame Peprah from King Faisal in Ghana.

Twenty-three-year-old Ndah, who has two international caps, joins the Buccaneers having formed part of an Akwa United squad that lifted its maiden Nigerian Premier League title last season.

The towering central defender was widely regarded as one of the finest players in the Nigerian Premier League last season.

Striker Peprah, 20, joins Pirates after having had a stellar season for the Babes, as King Faizal is affectionately known. He has a goal tally of 12 goals and 10 assists in his 29 appearances last season.

Club administrator Floyd Mbele said: “We are proud to announce the signings of Olisa and Kwame. I would like to personally thank both Akwa United and King Faisal for the professional manner that they handled these transactions.”

☠ 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 | 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘

🇬🇭 Kwame Peprah

🇳🇬 Olisah Ndah

🖥 Read the full Club Announcement 👉🏿 https://t.co/Rccs7E4LwP

⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/2XlNsjPvWz — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 26, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo