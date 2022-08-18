Pirates spank MaMkhize’s boys

Orlando Pirates got back to winning ways in style after a hard-fought 1-0 victory in a thrill-a-minute encounter against Royal AM on Wednesday night at the Chatsworth Stadium.

Both sets of supporters, all 30 000 of them, created a razzmatazz and electrifying atmosphere at the packed venue – and the players too came to the party with an exhilarating performance.

The win lifts the Buccaneers to number four on the PSL table, but they have played an extra match compared to other teams who have played three matches. Pirates lost their last match to Chippa United on Sunday but they pulled their socks up against MaMkhize’s side away from home. The Buccaneers will have to stop blowing hot and cold if they are serious about challenging for the league title.

The match started at breakneck speed with both teams attacking each other like feuding siblings. From as early as the first minute, a scoring opportunity had already been created after Deon Hotto failed to connect to a pass from the right side of the pitch where the Buccaneers were penetrating Royal AM.

MaMkhize’s side were more determined and pressed Pirates in their defensive quarter and forced them to defend deep. As a result, the Bucs midfielders committed a number of errors and had to back-pedal to stop the marauding Tebogo Potsane, Kabelo Mahlsela, Thabo Matlaba and the on-form Andre de Jong.

But it was the visitors who silenced the home crowd and got the all-important goal in the 34th minute. Namibian international Hotto swept the ball home into the net following some neat inter-passing from the Pirates midfield. Kabelo Dlamini started the move from the centre-line and parted for Thabiso Monyane who was marauding on the right flank. The speedy star then rolled the ball onto the path of Hotto who had the easiest of jobs scoring. The goal even stunned Mama Joy Chauke, the former Pirates die-hard supporter who crossed the floor to Royal AM – she was in a sombre mood when the TV cameras caught her in the stands.

Royal AM players should be commended for taking the fight to Bucs. They threw everything at the Pirates defence that barely held on and kept their opponents at bay. As the clock ticked, Royal AM players created anxious moments for Bucs but the goal was the only thing that eluded them. The final whistle brought a huge relief to the Pirates’ supporters, players and the coaches.

