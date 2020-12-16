Pitso Mosimane’s COVID-19 scare

One of Africa’s most successful coach Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19, his Egyptian club Al Ahly has confirmed.

The Egyptian giants, which is Africa’s club of the century released a terse statement with regards to Mosimane’s diagnosis.

“Al Ahly’s head coach Pitso Mosimane tested positive for COVID-19. Mosimane will follow the Ministry of Health’s protocol for COVID-19 and will be self-isolated at home,” reads the statement. The news mean Mosimane will miss the trip to Niger over the coming weekend, where his team is set to face AS SONIDEP in a CA Champions League last 32 tie.

The club in a separate statement said it had taken precaution ahead of the trip, including providing the team with a private plane to travel to Niger.

“Al Ahly’s medical staff vaccinated our players, coaching staff, and all members of Al Ahly’s delegation who are expected to travel to Niger on Sunday. Our medical staff monitored the vaccination process, which was performed by the delegation sent from the Ministry of Health, as part of the precautionary measures set by the club ahead of traveling abroad.”

Mosimane has won the treble with Al Ahly just two months after taking charge of the club following Egyptian Premier League, Egypt Cup Title and CAF Champions League triumphs.

The former Bafana Bafana surprised the local soccer fraternity in September when he quit Mamelodi Sundowns, ending a stay of eight years at the club which yielded a total of 11 trophies.

Kabelo Khumalo