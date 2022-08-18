Pitso reaches another milestone in his football career

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has become the first South African to get the CAF Pro-Licence coaching certificate that is equivalent to the UEFA A-Licence.

This means that Mosimane, a former African Coach of the Year, can now coach anywhere in the world.

Mosimane was presented with his certificate by SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan and CAF media officer Luxolo September during an event held at Safa House in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Visibly excited, Mosimane said he is humbled by the accolade.

“I am very humbled to be recognised by my own federation. For this certificate, you do not apply, you are invited and only the best are afforded this opportunity,” said Mosimane.

“I have been doing this for three years now because Covid-19 came and disturbed us. To learn what is happening in Africa, you have to swim with the sharks. I saw how Morocco are doing their thing and how they have grown. But I am confident that we will get there and that Bafana Bafana will qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.”

Jordaan said the association is proud of Mosimane and noted that the certificate is opening many doors to the world.

“We are proud of coach Pitso, he can now coach in any of the 52 countries in Europe. We must learn how north Africa has been dominating. Pitso is the first South African to achieve this and we are extremely proud of his work,” said Jordaan.

Also present at the event were Kaizer Chiefs head of marketing Jessica Motaung, Natasha Tsichlas, and football legends including Ronnie Zondi.

