‘Please, don’t drink and drive’ – Fikile Mbalula

With the festive season approaching its last stages, the Department of Transport has on Monday released a message by its then minister Fikile Mbalula, urging drivers to not drink and drive.

The newly-elected African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general stressed that human behavior is the highest contributor to road fatalities during the festive season and urged drivers to obey the rules of the road.

“This is a humble reminder to all road users this festive season, please don’t drink and drive, because this takes away lives. Human behavior continues to contribute to the carnage which we see on our roads,” said Mbalula.

“Drivers are therefore urged to drive cautiously and decrease speed. To our pedestrians, we call upon you to wear visible clothes at night. Make use of pedestrian crossings and walk over bridges as well as side walks, and cross the roads only when it is safe to do so.”

Early this year during a media briefing, Mbalula revealed that 79% of fatal crashes in South Africa occurred due to a massive human factor contribution – including driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

According the 2021 festive season road safety statistics, more than 1,500 motorists were arrested for drunk driving in Johannesburg.

Mbalula also had a stern message for public transport operators, strongly advising them to avoid overloading passengers and goods in order to avoid complications on the road.

“Public transport operators, we urge you to avoid overloading your vehicles with both passengers and goods,” he said.

Last week, there was a horrific accident on the N14 between Krugersdorp and Diepsloot, west of Joburg, which claimed three lives after an unroadworthy overloaded trailer lost control, overturned and collided with a bakkie.

“Lastly, before occupying their vehicles, all drivers must ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and will not pose a threat on our roads. I wish you a safe and merry festive season. Arrive alive. It starts with you, live beyond December,” he added.

