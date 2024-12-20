‘Please help me save my son’ – Doc Shebeleza’s mother

The mother of veteran kwaito phenomenon Doc Shebeleza has appealed to good Samaritans, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and Gauteng MEC for Education, Arts, Sports, Culture, and Recreation Matome Chiloane, to help the artist raise funds for his next lifesaving operation scheduled for February next year.

The funds will also be used to buy Doc Shebeleza’s much-needed and essential medication to treat his life-threatening disease. Like many local artists in South Africa, Doc Shebeleza, born Victor Bogopane, does not have medical aid.

Funds depleted, needs R350k for next operation

The Ebumnandini hitmaker has paid for his recent operation and medical attention at a private clinic from his pocket. His funds have depleted, and he has no dime to pay for his next operation, which will cost him in the north R350, 000.

The kwaito legend is also a philanthropist who endeared himself to the hearts of many South Africans when he built houses for the needy through his non-profit organisation, AMAHA.

Doc Shebeleza is still languishing in a private clinic in the north of Joburg. This is where he is convalescing under the care of his medical team after undergoing his first major operation. Speaking to Sunday World from the artist’s home, the musician’s mother, Agnes Mashego Bogopane, implored McKenzie and Chiloane. She pleaded with them to help her violently ill son raise the funds to pay for his next operation.

Appeal to leaders to help the philanthropist

“The doctors have taken his blood and run a battery of tests. And they told him thereafter that he should undergo another major operation to save his life. We have no funds to pay for this operation, and his life depends on it. I’m appealing to my leaders and good Samaritans to help save my son’s life,” said Bogopane.

Bogopame also said Doc Shebeleza has shown signs of recovery after the operation.

Despite his slightly improved conditions, Bogopane said the funds are needed and will be used to buy his 51-year-old son’s expensive medication.

“There are tablets I must buy for his treatment, and they will cost me around R20,000 a month. I don’t have medical aid; he has none either, and we don’t have that kind of money. And I must buy them cash. Where will he get that kind of money because he no longer performs as an artist? I’m appealing to my people to please help me save my son’s life,” she said.

Banking details for donations

Bogopane said those interested in saving the artist’s life can do a bank transfer or deposit the money into her account.

Account details are as follows:

Name of Account Holder: A Bogopane

Account Number: 1938776702

Name of the Bank – Capitec

For more information, you can contact her or Doc Shebeleza’s manager, Shakes Mavundla, on 084 355 1160.

