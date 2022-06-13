Plight of disaster victims turned into a political football

The dire situation of KwaZulu-Natal flood victims has been turned into a political football. Opposition parties in the province are now questioning the whereabouts of the R1-billion committed by the national government to help affected families to rebuild their lives.

“This is purely insensitive on the part of the government and I wouldn’t be surprised if those funds have been misappropriated. They are toying with people’s emotions and they are subjected to inhumane conditions by an uncaring government,” EFF provincial chairperson Vusi Khoza lashed out.

The DA blamed the fracas on the province’s gross incompetence. “We are told that the province submitted inaccurate paperwork to the National Treasury. This is gross incompetence. The city is currently in a R3.9-billion deficit due to the damages, which excludes houses that were destroyed.

“We cannot borrow our way out of the situation,” said DA eThekwini metro caucus leader Nicole Graham.

The IFP called for buildings that were allegedly hijacked by vagrants and foreign nationals to be used as temporary housing for destitute families.

“There are many buildings, which the municipality owns that can be used to house the flood victims.

“The IFP also proposed that the municipality should go to court to force various provincial departments to pay millions which they owe eThekwini municipality,” said Mdu Nkosi, the IFP leader in the metro.

Philani Mavundla, deputy mayor and head of the municipal infrastructure committee said the flood victims have been caught in the ANC’s internal squabbles.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told legislators this week that the National Treasury has still not received any properly supported requests from the KwaZulu-Natal government for funds.

