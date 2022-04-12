E-edition
Police battling to identify a woman who died at the police station

By Anelisa Sibanda

Bethelsdorp police in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest docket after an unidentified woman was found lying dead on the floor of a police station toilet at the beginning of April.

The police are also appealing for community’s assistance to identify the woman.

“She was wearing a black and white sweater and a blanket was wrapped around her waist. The woman is aged between 40 and 50,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Anyone who can help identify the woman or know of a person who has been missing for a while can contact Detective Warrant Officer Osher Bergman at SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3009/083 980 5552 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or go to the nearest police station.

