Police cast net wide for Bluewater Bay abalone poachers

The police in Eastern Cape are on the hunt for six men who are alleged to have been poaching abalone in Bluewater Bay.

The poaching was discovered by a joint operation by the police, members of the public order policing, and the provincial department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs.

Police spokesperson in the province, Sandra Janse van Rensburg, said members of the public order policing received a tip-off about suspicious activity at the sea, which led to the confiscation and seizure of a substantial amount of abalone and diving equipment.

“On Wednesday morning, six males emerged from the water and were seen loading suspected abalone into a Nissan bakkie,” said Van Rensburg.

“The vehicle was followed to a house in Poseidon Road in Bluewater Bay. Upon noticing the police vehicle, the males abandoned the vehicle and fled. A total of 2 163 units of abalone were found in the vehicle with an estimated value of R280 000.

She added that the police obtained permission to search the house, where they found diving equipment with an estimated value of more than R300 000.

“There was no one in the house and the Nissan bakkie was impounded. An enquiry has been opened for further investigation.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author