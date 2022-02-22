Police cast their net wide in search of failed robbery suspects

A massive manhunt is underway for the remainder of the suspects who took part in a failed cash-in-transit robbery in Rosettenvile yesterday.

Eight of the 25-men crime syndicate were killed during the widely publicised shootout with the police in the suburb situated south of Johannesburg. Ten others are in police custody.

The independent police investigative directorate (IPID) later said a police officer also succumbed to gunshot wounds. “There are eight criminals who died on the scene while two others were critically injured and taken to hospital, said IPID in a statement.

“Ten were arrested – five Zimbabweans, one from Botswana and four South Africans. The nationalities of the deceased suspects is not known at this stage.

“About 100 bullets were found on the scene, as well as 12 [high-calibre] rifles that were used by the criminals to shoot at the police. Stolen vehicles were also found [in the aftermath].”

Police Minister Bheki Cele said four police officers were wounded during the shootout, including two officers who were airlifted to the hospital. He also mentioned that five stolen vehicles, used by the suspects, were recovered at the scene.

Props to the members of our @SAPoliceService who wake up everyday to serve and protect the nation. You are recognized and appreciated.

#Rosettenville pic.twitter.com/k1S6m1Mfyy — Motubatse Lesufi (@LesufiMT) February 21, 2022

