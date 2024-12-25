Police charge two suspects for killing off-duty cop at home

The Hawks have officially charged the two suspects involved in the murder of an off-duty police official.

In October 2022, Joseph “Mjozi” Makhubele and Bongani Wilson Mabena allegedly ambushed the police officer and his girlfriend at their home in Mabopane, north of Pretoria. They forced them inside the house, where other family members were present and locked the victims in a toilet.

The sergeant attempted to protect his family by reaching for his service pistol. However, this led to a shootout with the three armed suspects.

Cop, one suspect killed during the altercation

One of the suspects, Chris Mazeti, a Zimbabwean national, was killed during the exchange. The sergeant also died during this shootout. Two murder cases were subsequently opened at the Mabopane Police Station.

The two remaining suspects were formally charged on December 18 2024 in connection with this case.

They initially appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court for the murder of the police officer. But now they face additional charges, including the murder of their deceased accomplice. They also face charges of robbery and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Gauteng Hawks boss, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa said: “The DPCI remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice and ensuring the safety and security of our communities. The arrests of Makhubele and Mabena underscore our dedication to upholding the rule of law and protecting the citizens of South Africa.”

Two officers killed in KZN shootout with suspect

Recently, warrant officer Moses Ndlovu and captain Danasagren Panther were killed during a shootout at the Cliffdale area in Hammarsdale, KZN, on December 14.

The suspect had allegedly killed two women before, and was found dead after the dramatic shootout.

“The suspect is further alleged to have shot another older woman at the scene before fleeing. The two police officers who are in their 50s are from the Hammarsdale police station. Another police officer was fortunately not injured during the shootout,” said Jay Naicker, KZN police spokesperson.

