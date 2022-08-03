Police crackdown nets 46 suspected illegal miners in Krugersdorp

An illegal miner was fatally wounded and 46 others were apprehended during a search and confiscation operation in Krugersdorp on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, the raid netted 700 tons of gold-bearing material, 20 cellphones, and R2.5-million which was kept in five different illegal plants.

“The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to face the charges that include contravention of Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005, Mining Health and Safety Act 29 of 1996, theft, Mineral and Petroleum Recourses Development Act 28 of 2002, and possibly Immigrations Act 13 of 2002,” said Nkwalase.

Nkwalae added that the police are also investigating the suspects’ status in the country, noting that the operation, which extended to Randfontein, was led by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela.

The operation followed another one carried out at the weekend after eight women, said to have been shooting a music video at West Village mine dump, were raped by a gang of illegal miners from the neighbouring countries.

In July, 97 alleged illegal miners and a 62-year-old farmer were arrested in Heidelberg, Gauteng for mining illegally on the farm.

