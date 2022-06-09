Police, defence force thwart Lesotho nationals’ plan to enter SA illegally

A tip-off has led to the arrest of 158 undocumented Lesotho nationals who had planned to enter South Africa illegally.

The information was received by the South African Infantry Battalion which alerted members of the police. The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said in a statement that it received a report that there was a fleet of Quantum taxis from Lesotho approaching the South African border.

“Fortunately, we had our team that was busy at a vehicle checkpoint on the R26 junction, and the SANDF joined the police on the scene when the convoy of Quantum taxis arrived. When the suspects saw the law-enforcement members, they opened fire,” reads the statement.

Law-enforcement officers returned fire and one of the suspects was injured and rushed to Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein.

“Both members of the SANDF and the SAPS were not injured and managed to win the gun battle to get the situation under control. The convoy consisted of 13 Quantums, one silver-grey BMW, a red Golf 4 and Toyota Regius.

“In the vehicles were 150 men and eight women from Lesotho. Our team received confirmation that the Quantums were not stolen, but were being used to transport undocumented people into South Africa to work illegally in the mines.”

Traffic fines amounting to R121 500 were issued for the Quantums for being on the road without permits and for the violation of traffic rules. All the suspects including the drivers were arrested.

