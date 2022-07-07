Police follow lead to crack case of mayor’s stolen vehicle

Police are still searching for the private vehicle that belongs to Polokwane mayor John Mpe after it was stolen at Thornhill shopping complex on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi told Sunday World that the police will leave no stone unturned in their search. Seabi further said the police are following a lead after items belonging to Mpe’s wife were found in another vehicle.

He confirmed that a case of car theft of a double-cab Toyota bakkie, has been opened at the Polokwane police station.

It has been reported that at the time of the theft, the mayor, who is an ally of Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha, was locked in discussions with an international delegation at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, away from the crime scene.

Municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala has appealed to members of the public to be on the lookout and report any suspicious activity to the police.

“As per the State of the City Address directive, the municipality remains committed to implementing all its flagship programmes on community safety,” Selala said.

“And those include CCTV cameras and employing more law-enforcement personnel on the ground to continue to protect people and our critical infrastructure within the Polokwane municipality.”

He added that the municipality is looking into strengthening partnerships with the private sector to ensure increased safety in residential areas and around shopping centres and malls, including urban and rural public spaces or centres.

Mpe was not available for comment.

