Police investigate as Hillary Gardee’s murder sends shock waves

By Anelisa Sibanda
Hillary Gardee found dead.

A flood of condolences continues to stream in following the death of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s daughter, Hillary, whose body was found outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga early on Tuesday.

Hillary was reported missing after she vanished from the Nelspruit CBD on Friday. At the time, she was reportedly last seen in the company of a three-year-old child, who had since been reunited with the family.

Media reports quoted Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli as saying Hillary’s body, which has since been positively identified by the family, was discovered by a group of people on their way to work.

“There were some wounds on her head and police are now investigating a murder case,” Mdhluli was quoted as saying.

“Anyone with information that may assist police in the investigation, maybe people who know who the killer is, can call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySaps app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said Hillary, 28, was an enthusiastic, kind, and loving individual who had a passion for information technology.

Below are messages of condolences from politicians:

 

