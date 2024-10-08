Police kill two hit men who massacred seven KZN family members

Two alleged hitmen who are believed to have been part of a heavily armed gang of assassins who ambushed and killed seven members of the Khambule family in Highflats in KwaZulu-Natal on September 11, were on Tuesday afternoon killed in a gun battle with police.

According to SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Police followed up on intelligence. They spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the one that the suspects were said to be traveling in.

Suspects’ vehicle told to stop, then shoot-out ensued

“Police signalled for the driver of the vehicle to stop. But the suspects responded by firing shots at police officers. Police were left with no option but to return fire in self-defence,” said Netshiunda on Tuesday.

The alleged assassins were cornered on St Faith Road in the same rural town of Highflats.

They were wanted in connection with the killing of seven family members, including three children. This happened in the rural village of Hlokozi on the night of 11 September this year.

Woman in the vehicle also shot dead

Netshiunda also said during the shootout, two suspects were fatally wounded. He also confirmed that a woman was also caught in the crossfire during the shootout. The woman was inside the suspects’ vehicle when the shootout ensued, leading to her demise.

“A rifle and a police-issued pistol were found in possession of the suspects. The operation is continuing in search of another suspect who narrowly escaped arrest on foot,” he said.

This intelligence-driven operation was led by the DPCI Provincial Tracking Team and DPCI Anti-Gang Unit. It included the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, TRT, PMB K9 and Provincial Forensics Leads Unit. Also Metro Police Special Operations Directorate, Fidelity SIU and the Hawks Protection Services. Magma Security & Investigations were also among the others involved.

Family of seven shot execution-style at home

Among the assassinated Khambule family members were three women aged 35, 38, and 55. A 48-year-old man and three children aged five, 11 and 12. According to the evidence before the police, the family members were ambushed while in a living room and shot dead. Most of the victims were shot on the head execution style while lying on the floor. Their lifeless bodies were found lying in a pool of blood inside.

Police also revealed that 25 bullets were used during the assassination.

