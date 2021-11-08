VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Police nab wanted alleged Facebook serial rapist

By Sunday World
- A 34-year-old male suspect from Limpopo who was wanted for multiple charges of rape and robberies between July 2020 and August has finally been arrested. Photo by Kaboompics .com from Pexels

Johannesburg – A 34-year-old male suspect from Limpopo who was wanted for multiple charges of rape and robberies between July 2020 and August has finally been arrested.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested on Saturday at the Letaba Hospital.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the female victims aged between 22 and 46 were reportedly lured by the suspect, who falsely advertised non-existent domestic and security job opportunities on Facebook.

“Some of the desperate victims travelled from as far as KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho. The suspect patiently waited for the unsuspecting victims at taxi ranks and bus terminals.

“On their arrival, he would make some excuses and walk with the victims utilising a road that passes through the bush to arrive at their destination. He would then ultimately rape and rob them of their belongings and then flee the scene,” the police explained.

The police said the suspect committed these crimes in the Tzaneen policing area at Pharare, Mogophong, Mogoloboto, and Burgersdorp villages under the Mopani District.

The SAPS said it was investigating 14 cases of rape and robbery, which were later transferred to the Tzaneen Family Violence and Child Protection (FCS) unit.

“The team worked tirelessly and managed to track down the suspect within three months.”

The man was admitted to hospital following a gunshot wound allegedly sustained in Burgersdorp village near a graveyard on Tuesday.

The man is expected to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court soon after his recovery at the hospital.

The SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, expressed gratitude and appreciation for the sterling work that was executed by the Tzaneen FCS unit.

– SAnews.gov.za

