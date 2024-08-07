Police presence beefed up ahead of Mboro’s court appearance

The Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, where controversial self-proclaimed prophet Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng is expected to make his first appearance, is heavily guarded by police.

This is to fend off any attempt to cause trouble since the church members are still fuming following Tuesday’s church tent fire.

Mboro, the head of the Katlehong, Ekurhuleni-based Incredible Happenings Ministry Church, was taken into custody on Tuesday after a violent incident that occurred at Matshidiso Primary School recently.

Mboro has been trending on social media after being seen in videos brandishing pangas and threatening teachers at the primary school.

Children were crying uncontrollably while all of this was going on.

Ongoing custody battle

It is believed that the altercation stems from a custody battle involving the children’s grandmother after the mother of the kids passed away.

Mboro is appearing at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court alongside four other defendants in the case, one of whom is the grandmother of the kids who were allegedly abducted from the school.

They are being prosecuted on a number of offences, including assault, careless gun handling that could endanger people and property, providing security services without a permit, wilful destruction of property, and intimidation.

Outside the courtroom, Mboro’s supporters are setting up camp and cheering asinalo uvalo (we are not shaken) in support of their leader.

The grandmother’s sister told the media that the family is heartbroken over what happened to their sibling, especially since she did not commit any crimes.

“I will not engage in any untruths that you have heard, because we know the truth about the children,” she said.

“We want justice today for the sake of the children. Any other questions you have must be directed to the family lawyer.”

Schoolchildren set fire to the tent where Mboro’s followers gathered on Sundays, one day after the video went viral.

A great prophet doing God’s work

The congregation informed Sunday World that the offenders are bringing curses into their lives because of what they did because Mboro is a revered figure in the church.

A churchgoer who was present at the scene, Kethiwe Baloyi, said that Mboro had preached on Sunday about them leaving the area.

Baloyi proclaimed Mboro a great prophet, carrying out the work of the Lord in the area.

“Our father is a big prophet. He doesn’t deserve to be in this area. We are not hurt by this because it is a resurrection for us, as Jesus resurrected on the third day,” said Baloyi.

Tommy Mthombeni, the district commissioner for Gauteng, stated that anyone found to be accountable for the church fire will be taken into custody.

An arson docket has been opened, he said.

