Police probe link between Murray’s death and his investigations

Police are reportedly investigating two counts of murder and will attempt to establish a link between Cloete Murray’s murder and the corruption investigations he was busy with.

Murray, who was appointed as the liquidator for African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa, succumbed to gunshot injuries on Sunday.

The fifty-year-old came under fire in a suspected assassination on the N1 in Midrand, Johannesburg on Saturday.

At the time, the insolvency practitioner was with his son, 28-year-old Tom, in the car.

While Tom died instantly after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds, Murray was rushed to the Sunninghill Hospital where he died the next day.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello confirmed the shooting: “On March 18 2023, two men [reportedly a father and son] were travelling together when their vehicle was shot at by unknown suspects.”

