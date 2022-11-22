Police probe shooting incident at its Thabazimbi training academy

The police have instituted an internal investigation after a shooting incident at its Tactical Thabazimbi Academy in Limpopo.

A student police officer was killed when the shooting happened during a tactical training session on Sunday.

Colonel Athlenda Mathe said: “The national commissioner of the [SAPS], General Fannie Masemola, has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a police trainee at the SAPS Tactical Thabazimbi Academy on Sunday, November 20 2022.”

According to Mathe, the matter has already been referred to the independent police investigative directorate for an investigation. She added that the employee health and wellness (EHW) component of the police service is providing support to the family of the deceased.

“The psychologists, social workers and chaplains from the [EHW] component are currently providing psychosocial support to the family of the deceased and all [the persons] affected [by the shooting incident],” she said.

Reiterating the police’s commitment to resolving the matter, Masemola pledged full cooperation during the investigation.

“This is an unfortunate incident, we request space to conduct a thorough investigation to be able to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. We pledge our full support to the family of the deceased and all affected,” said Masemola.

