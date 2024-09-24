Police say missing trainee cop has been found safe, unharmed

Police have confirmed that missing police trainee, Tristan Chowles, has been found safe and unharmed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) after being reported missing on Saturday.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Chowles was found safe and unharmed. He was found by his parents and police in KZN.

“The #SAPS can confirm that the missing police trainee has been found safe and unharmed by his parents and police in KZN. The SAPS is investigating the circumstances surrounding his absence without authority and approval from the training academy. Any gross misconduct will be dealt with according to the memorandum of agreement between SAPS and the trainee,” said Mathe.

Disappeared on Saturday from training

On Saturday, Mathe said Chowles disappeared while he was undergoing a nine-month basic police learning development programme at the SAPS Tshwane Academy.

Mathe said Chowles was admitted at a hospital in Pretoria last week Wednesday. He was discharged the following day on Thursday before his disappearance.

“The SAPS has launched an investigation and a wide-scale search. This …is following the disappearance of a trainee that is undergoing a 9-month Basic Police Learning Development Programme (BPLDP). The training is at the SAPS Tshwane Academy. The 23-year-old Tristan Chowles was admitted at a Hospital in Pretoria on Wednesday, 18 September 2024. He was discharged on Thursday, 19 September 2024.

Missing persons alert

“The circumstances surrounding his disappearance is currently under investigation. Police have since mobilised maximum resources to find this missing trainee. Chowles is a white male, he is 1,78 tall and has short blonde hair and blue eyes. A missing persons case has been opened at the Garsfontein police station. Members of the public who may have seen or have information on the missing trainee are requested to call the Garsfontein detective commander. Lieutenant Colonel Tibane can be reached on 082 822 8338,” said Mathe at the time.

