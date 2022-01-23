Police still investigating the death of TV legend Patrick Shai

Johannesburg – The Dobsonville police have opened an inquest docket after the renowned actor and gender-based violence activist Patrick Shai was found dead in his home on Saturday.

Speaking to Sunday World, Gauteng police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo, said the police were called to the scene and on arrival they found a family member of the actor who showed the police his body in the garage of their house.

He confirmed the police are currently leading with investigations surrounding the passing of veteran actor.

“Police are investigating an inquest case following the death of Shai, and we have began with our investigations since yesterday,” said Captain Masondo.

Masondo further said that the police will give an update should something come up.

Meanwhile the family asked has for space to deal with the actor’s sudden death.

On Saturday afternoon, the family issued a statement that read as follows: “It is with great sadness to announce the passing of the veteran actor Patrick Shai.”

In the statement, the family also announced that “Nkosheng” as he was famously known in the 1980s popular drama, Bophelo Ke Semphekgo, will be will be laid to rest on Saturday, 29 January.

