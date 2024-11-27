Political parties slammed for wooing voters through sport

Thabazimbi residents have lashed out at political parties who are staging sporting activities in order to woo voters for the upcoming by-elections.

The residents said the political parties should be focusing on basic service delivery. This is something which is lacking in the Limpopo municipality, they said.

Political parties and independent candidates on a charm offensive

This comes after several political parties and independent candidates have been on the charm offensive. The move is in the lead up to the December 4 byelections. Residents are scheduled to head to the polls to casts their votes.

Over the weekend, both the ANC and EFF organised football tournaments in a desperate move to attract voters.

Waterberg executive mayor, Jack Maeko, organised a two-day football competition. It coincided with the same event under the auspices of the EFF.

Some disgruntled residents said they were not impressed by “cheap politicking and desperation” by political parties. Especially ones who have scant interests in residents’ need for basic services.

The ANC and EFF have now resorted to sport on the campaign trail. This is amid all the political rhetoric to woo potential voters ahead of the Thabazimbi by-elections

Sophia Matjeding said for far too long, Thabazimbi residents did not receive basic services. This while political parties were battling for power.

Residents need basic services, not games

“It pains me a lot to see these politicians playing these silly games. With so many important things still needing to be addressed. These people think a football event over one weekend will warm our hearts and make us vote for them. We need basic services that will make our lives easy. Not weekend sports,” she said.

Another resident, Mamikie Mataboge, said the staging of sports events is hypocritical. It undermines the intelligence of poor residents.

Mataboge said while sports events are always welcome, residents are in dire need of service and economic renewal.

“We sometimes travel long distances to fetch water. And we live in abject poverty because economic activities have brought us to a standstill. The municipality is not playing a significant role through the Extended Public Works Programme.

“Our communities are marred by social ills like drug addiction and alcoholism. Youngsters are longing for recreational parks and sporting activities on a full-time basis. Not these hurriedly organised games because of the upcoming elections,” Mataboge said.

Thabo Rasebotsa said the football games over the weekend were just a public relations exercise for politicians who are desperate for power.

Timing of games too convenient

“The timing of staging these games is all too convenient. Our local teams have been asking for donations to organise football events. But they were ignored by the very same politicians who are now begging for their votes. There are many important things they can offer instead of these cheap stunts.

“We are driving on rocky roads. There is no running water in most villages. Crime has reached alarming proportions. And unemployment figures bear testament to a society with a bleak future,” he said.

EFF provincial leader, Lawrence Mapoulo, acknowledged the residents’ issues. He said they are aware that residents of Thabazimbi have been longing for basic services. And they will get them should the EFF garner majority of the votes.

Sport plays integral role in uniting people

“Sport always plays an integral role in uniting people. Even former President Nelson Mandela once said so. While we are at these games, we are able to hear the challenges these residents encounter on a daily basis. We get to interact with residents in a rather informal way. Without using political speeches,” Mapoulo said.

These by-elections are being held against the backdrop of the municipality’s dissolution. It was dissolved by the Provincial Executive Committee. And with the concurrence of NCOP and the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosi Hlabisa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content