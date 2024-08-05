Politician Anele Mda wants Adetshina removed from Miss SA

Politician, social, and gender justice activist Anele Mda has weighed in on the controversy involving Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina. This was after it was revealed that Adetshina’s father was from Nigeria. There are many who claim that her mother is South African, while others say that the mother is Mozambican.

Mda, who was an independent candidate in the recent elections, said Adetshina has to be eliminated from the competition. She said the Miss South Africa competition should continue to be a platform reserved only for women from South Africa. This is despite the Miss SA Organisation saying it has verified that Adetshina has met the requirement to compete in the competition. Pageant embodies SA women’s unique experiences

“While we note the importance of inclusivity and diversity in all forms of representation, we firmly believe that the Miss South Africa pageant must remain a space dedicated exclusively to South African women,” she said in a letter to the Miss SA Organisation.

According to Mda, the competition embodies not only the beauty and talent of South African women but also their unique experiences, challenges, and aspirations that are deeply rooted in the country’s national identity.

In the letter, she further asked for a meeting to discuss Adetshina’s participation.

“We are committed to an objective engagement that will preserve this platform as one of the few spaces available where the dreams of young women in South Africa can be realised, changing the landscape of our country through the lived experiences, challenges, and achievements of South African women.”

On her latest TikTok live, Mda said the country has not seen a Miss SA who lives with albinism.

“We have not seen a disabled woman in South Africa being crowned Miss South Africa; do you want to say to me that women with special needs do not aspire to step onto these platforms?” she asked.

“Or is it because these platforms are not available to them so that they too can see themselves and resonate with such platforms?”

Commission issues stern warning

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission has warned the public against xenophobic attacks and cyberbullying levelled at Adetshina.

Wisani Baloyi, the spokesperson for the commission, said anyone participating in the cyberbullying of the contestant would face criminal charges in terms of Articles 4 and 5 of the social media charter.

The 66th Miss South Africa pageant will take place on Saturday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria. At the conclusion of the ceremony, reigning Miss SA Natasha Joubert will crown her successor.



