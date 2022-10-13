Politics blamed for chaos at leading Cape’s community radio station

The Alfred Nzo Community Radio, the leading community radio station in the Eastern Cape, is in a tumultuous situation following the dismissal of its manager.

After the departure of the station manager, 10 other employees were given letters of disposition. On Wednesday, Sunday World spoke to the axed station manager, Zukile Majova, who said the issues at the station stem from a power hungry board which is motivated by making money.

Majova said when he was brought to the station in 2020, the station’s revenue was R1.8-million. He improved the revenue to R4.2-million, he alleged.

“And that is where our problems began. The board members started making allowance demands, booking themselves at guesthouses that are owned by some of the board members, and getting fed with their friends,” alleged Majova.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa is clear about the role of board members at community radio stations, that they are volunteering. But at the Eastern Cape station, “they make all sorts of demands, because they are given so much power”.

“A matter they keep overlooking is that of board members who spend more than two years serving [in their roles], when they know that they only have to serve two years and leave.

“This was bound to happen considering that these board members are members of the ANC. The running of the institution has become political.

“The staff members are worried about the wellbeing of the station and are frustrated. I am not raising these issues because I do not want to leave, I am good at my job, and my work experience speaks for itself.

“My contract with the station is only ending in 2023. Our books are in order and we are compliant, but the board has no plan to grow the station,” said Majova, adding that employees have since opened a case of fraud against the board members.

Speaking on behalf of the employees, Siyamcela Dubai said the employees are emotionally drained and confused.

“The instability at the station has become a norm, because whenever a new board has been elected, managers get fired,” said Dubai.

“We are the parents who pay school fees, we have responsibilities that require our financial commitments, and we have not been able to do that due to being paid half salaries. The new station manager told us that she is clueless about radio, which is why she has been firing all the employees.”

Board chairperson Zolile Mosweu refuted the allegations that the station is in shambles.

“The station is stable, but we have a few glitches which we are busy fixing. We heard about the case [of fraud] and we are willing to work with law-enforcement officers should they come, but we have not received anything from the police,” said Mosweu.

“The main issue we had with the station manager is his poor administration skills, he [Majova] did not submit quality documents.

“I personally engaged him, but still there was no change. Further to that, he went on social media and brought the institution’s reputation into disrepute, so the board decided to dismiss him. The other 10 workers were not fired, their contracts are coming to an end.”

He also addressed the issue of board members allegedly being booked into guesthouses.

“It is the management that does the bookings for board members with the help of the finance department, so we had no hand in that. The constitution of the station says the board members will not get paid but receive traveling allowances.”

Police spokesperson in the province, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, confirmed that a case of fraud was opened with the Mount Ayliff police on October 3.

“The information in police records is that it is alleged that the board members of a certain community radio station electronically transferred money from the station’s bank account to various personal bank accounts,” said Nkohli.

“At this stage there are no arrests and the investigation is continuing.”

