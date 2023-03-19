Subscriptions

ANC’s frantic search for elusive De Ruyter hits a brick wall

By Sunday World
The ANC took offense after former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter charged during a TV interview that the party is using Eskom as a 'feeding trough'.

ANC’s hopes of suing former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter for defamation have all but gone up into smoke, at least for now.

This is as a summons prepared by the governing party’s attorneys continues to gather dust, as the battle to get them to De Ruyter is proving tougher than drilling a hole into a rock.

