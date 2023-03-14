Expelled Molapo-Tau wants ActionSA to reinstate her membership

Nkele Molapo-Tau, a former senior ActionSA leader in Tshwane, has unleashed her lawyers to force the party to reinstate her.

Molapo-Tau, who was expelled from the party on Monday, is the wife of disgraced politician Abel Tau who was booted out of the party late in 2022.

Her expulsion came after the party, led by Herman Mashaba, took a decision to terminate her membership and removed her as a councillor in the City of Tshwane.

A letter addressed to Molapo-Tau by the party’s chairperson of ethics and disciplinary committee Alistair Shaw on Thursday last week states that she violated ActionSA’s rules by posting an event of another political party, United Africans Transformation (UAT), on February 13.

UAT was formed by Molapo-Tau’s husband soon after he was dumped by ActionSA over allegations of sexual misconduct.

“On February 16 2023, you posted a UAT event in the Tshwane executive WhatsApp group. The only logical conclusion for posting this event was to solicit support for the event from ActionSA members,” wrote Shaw in the letter.

“On March 6 2023, there was a special council meeting of the municipal council for the City of Tshwane. All members of the Tshwane caucus were instructed to submit a leave of absence, you did not do so timeously, as you were instructed.

“Furthermore, you were seen on the morning of the council meeting at the council building having a discussion with Tau.”

He continued: “We have been advised by an individual who overheard the discussion that Tau advised you to urgently submit your leave of absence and leave the venue so as not to be seen as associating yourself with him and furthering the agenda.

“The party finds the events of the 6th of March 2023 rather disturbing, as it indicates that you may very well be engaging in conduct to specifically further Tau’s campaign to damage the image of the party.”

Shaw stated that Molapo-Tau’s association with Tau, who has taken ActionSA to court for axing him, is seen as a “deliberate attempt to disrupt and destabilise” ActionSA and its structures in Tshwane.

“Your continued and willful association with Tau is viewed by the party as bringing the party into egregious disrepute.

“As a result of your termination of membership, you are no longer a councillor of ActionSA, [and] you are not permitted to attend any matters including attending the council on behalf of ActionSA,” states the letter.

After her expulsion, Molapo-Tau made her intentions clear to challenge ActionSA and push the party to reinstate her membership.

Other respondents included in the matter are the Independent Electoral Commission and the City of Tshwane.

In unsigned court documents that we have seen, Molapo-Tau, who is represented by Maponya Incorporated, wants the court to issue an interim interdict against her expulsion.

