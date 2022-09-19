E-edition
Pongola accident: Truck driver remanded in police custody

By Somaya Stockenstroom
A collision between a truck and a bakkie killed 19 school children in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal.
The truck driver responsible for the deadly accident in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal, where 21 people lost their lives on Friday, appeared at the Pongola magistrate’s court on Monday.
Among the deceased were 19 school children between the ages of five and 12. Ten of the children who were passengers in a bakkie are reported to be from one school in the area.
The footage from the scene shows the truck overtaking another before colliding head on with the bakkie.
Sibusiso Siyaya, the truck driver, was reported to have fled the scene soon after the accident before handing himself over to the police at the weekend.
The 28-year-old faces 21 counts of culpable homicide and was remanded in custody until September 26 when he returns to court for a bail application, according to Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority.
On Monday, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government visited the families of the deceased.  
