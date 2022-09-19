Pongola accident: Truck driver remanded in police custody

The truck driver responsible for the deadly accident in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal, where 21 people lost their lives on Friday, appeared at the Pongola magistrate’s court on Monday.

Among the deceased were 19 school children between the ages of five and 12. Ten of the children who were passengers in a bakkie are reported to be from one school in the area.

The footage from the scene shows the truck overtaking another before colliding head on with the bakkie.