Poor service delivery triggers Soweto march to Phalatse’s office

Hundreds of Soweto residents braved the cold weather and took to the streets early on Tuesday morning in preparation to march to the City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s office to raise issues around service delivery.

In a memorandum of demands, the demonstrators want Phalatse’s administration to speedily resolve the electricity challenges and to improve the maintenance of infrastructure in the township, promising not to back down until their demands have been met.

Joining the march was Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli, who shared that the residents want the mayor to intervene and ensure the improvement in service delivery.

“We want leadership in government to assist the community to find sustainable solutions around entities such as Eskom because the community members do not have the resources to speak to Eskom on their own,” said Mohlauli, noting that 20 areas in Soweto have not had electricity for over two years.

