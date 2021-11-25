Post office reminds customers to renew post box

Johannesburg- Customers of the South African Post Office (Sapo) have one week left to renew their post box rental for 2022 at this year’s rate.

In a statement on Thursday, the post office said the early bird special for post box renewals expires on 30 November 2021.

“Post boxes can be renewed at any post office nationally or on line 24/7 by clicking on https://www.virtualpostoffice.co.za/.

At bigger post offices, we have introduced a separate queue for customers who are collecting their COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) grant.

“This ensures that customers who visit the post office for a regular transaction have the shortest possible waiting time,” Sapo said.

The post office accepts cash or card payments for post boxes.

An EFT payment is also possible using the following details:

Amount: R585

Bank: Standard Bank

Account Number: 010429204

Account Name: Virtual Post Office – Online payments

Branch Code: 010045

Branch: Pretoria

Reference Number: Box number and code e.g. Box 201, 2010

“Where branches have been closed, customers will be redirected by a notice on the door. The information is also available on the post office website. The information is regularly updated on Google. Those with post boxes that are affected will receive an SMS from the post office with the relevant information,” Sapo said.

For enquiries on this service and any other, please contact the SA Post Office on:

–SAnews.gov.za

