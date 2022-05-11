Post Office will no longer pay out R350 grants

The South African Post Office announced on Tuesday that it will no longer be paying out social relief grants at its branches.

“If you have already re-applied for your SRD grant, you can still select the option to collect your grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave,” said the Post Office

It said the application allows beneficiaries to choose where they want to receive their money.

SASSA beneficiaries who receive old age, disability or child grants can still collect their grants from any Post Office branch.

