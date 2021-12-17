REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Post Offices open throughout festive season

By Nompilo Zulu
South African Post Office. Image: Twitter.

Johannesburg – All branches of the South African Post Office will remain open on weekdays and Saturday mornings throughout the festive season.

Although, the majority of Post Office branches are closed on Sundays and public holidays some selected Post Offices in shopping centres are open.

Post Office has, in a statement, determined dates on which people can make their visits depending on the last three digits of their ID numbers. The dates are as follows:

Date ID number ending in
20 Dec 2021 084 and 089
21 Dec 2021 080 and 085
22 Dec 2021 081 and 086
23 Dec 2021 082 and 087
24 Dec 2021 No payments
27 Dec 2021 No payments
28 Dec 2021 083 and 088
29 Dec 2021 084 and 089
30 Dec 2021 080 and 085
31 Dec 2021 No payments

“The first week of every month is reserved for the payment of SASSA grants to the elderly and disabled as well as child grants.  The rest of the month is dedicated to the payment of SRD grants.

“SRD SASSA beneficiaries must visit a Post Office branch only after they have received an SMS informing them that the grant is available.  If a beneficiary’s cellphone was used to apply for one grant only, they can also receive the grant from any Pick ‘n Pay or Boxer supermarket,” the statement read.

Furthermore, Post Office said regular transactions, such as the payment of motor vehicle licences, account payments, and sending and collection of parcels, remain available.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes