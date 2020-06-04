Post offices targeted by thieves stealing social grant monies

The Limpopo acting police commissioner, Major General Jan Petrus Scheepers, said he is concerned that post offices are now targets of armed robberies.

Uknown suspects robbed the Seshego post office of an undisclosed amount of social grant money on Thursday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said that four unknown suspects armed with firearms stormed the post office where recipients of social grants were being paid and demanded money from the tellers.

Mojapelo says the suspects also managed to overpower the security officer on duty and manage to wrestle away his service pistol, fleeing the scene with the cash.

Mojapelo says no one was arrested and urged members of the public to come forward with information that might help the police to apprehend the suspects.

Meanwhile, in Atok area, outside Burgersfort eight suspects aged between 24 and 40 were arrested following a foiled robbery on Wednesday, June 3.

Mojapelo said the foiled robbery was about to take place at the local post office used as a pay point for social grants.

“Members of the Crime Intelligence and the Tactical Response Team (TRT) Unit, received information about a possible robbery at Atok in Bogalatladi area and immediately conducted a snap operation with the help of a police helicopter. A suspicious vehicle, (Ford Ranger) with three (03) occupants was spotted along the D4180 road between Atok and Ga-Selepe”.

“Soon after stopping, the driver suddenly got out and allegedly pointed the members with a firearm. The suspect was then shot, and the firearm taken. He was taken to hospital where he was admitted under police guard.”

“Another vehicle, a Toyota Quantum with five (05) occupants was spotted along the D4190 in the Atok area and the driver was also ordered to stop. When searching the vehicle, the police found a firearm hidden inside and all five suspects were apprehended,” he added.

Mojapelo says the suspects will appear in Sekhukhune Magistrate’s court on Friday, June 5 on charges of Conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

“Anyone with information is requested to contact Colonel Mohale at 0714972329 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111,” he concludes.

Author



Meta Mphahlele