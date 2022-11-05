Powa empowering abused women to survive financially

People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) has joined the #EndDomesticSilence initiative which is run by the JOKO tea brand to give abused women across the country a chance to learn a range of skills and sell their products and services.

By the end of the year, 300 gender-based violence (GBV) survivors would have been trained in either make-up application, wig-making, nail installation and eyelash extension, learning to drive and attaining sewing, baking, computer and HIV lay counselling skills.

The beneficiaries of this programme are the survivors who have received counselling at Powa and various non-government organisations (NGO) that have partnered with the organisation.

The NGOs, all based in GBV hotspots, include Get Informed Youth Development Centre in Gauteng, Umthatha Women’s Support Centre in the Eastern Cape, Banna Ba Kae in North West, Schoemansdal Victims Support Centre in Mpumalanga, the Vee Van Heerden Foundation in Free State and the Social Workers’ Empowerment Training and Support (SWETS) in KwaZulu-Natal, among others.

Projects and training manager at Powa, Mpho Masilo, said these women will now be able to support themselves and their children.

“This way, they are more likely to end their silence and speak out about abuse rather than stay in abusive relationships, because they are economically independent. They are also at reduced risk of being lured by fake employment opportunities that put them in danger,” said Masilo.

A 32-year-old woman from Thembisa, east of Johannesburg, is just one of the survivors who benefitted from the beauty skills training provided by Kholofelo Duma, the owner of KD Royalty in Diepkloof, Soweto.

“Before I started my business of doing nails, I wasn’t working, so I’m really grateful that I’m now making some money to support myself and my child. Perfecting my nail application skills is also helping to rebuild my self-esteem and hope for the future, which was damaged through the abuse I suffered from my ex-husband,” she said.

She added that she is thankful for the counselling she received through Powa Thembisa, as well as the opportunity to learn various skills within the beauty industry.

Another survivor from Mthatha is also making a living by using skills acquired through the #End DomesticSilence initiative.

She said her brother shouted and insulted everyone in the house and beat her mother, which resulted in her death.

“Being around other women who had suffered GBV during the training strengthened me. I’m now selling beaded necklaces, bangles and watches to members of my community. I’m grateful for my new skill, which is the only skill I have,” she said.

“Before I started selling products, I wasn’t really working. I sometimes did people’s laundry and I’m grateful that I’m now busier than before. I really like mixing colours and being creative with my beadwork.”

The #EndDomesticSilence initiative is enabling women to better protect themselves from GBV while positively impacting the lives of generations to come.

