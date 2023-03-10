Power cable thief sentenced to 15 years

Ayabulela Nkole, a Gqeberha resident and member of Izinyoka, a criminal syndicate that steals power cables, has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

Nkole was arrested by the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro officers while pulling a power cable on Ngedle Street in Motherwell, Gqeberha in 2021.

The Motherwell Regional Court has convicted the 29-year-old on charges of tempering and destroying essential infrastructure and theft of ferrous or non-ferrous metal, which form part of essential infrastructure.

In court, Nkole pleaded not guilty. However, the evidence convinced the court of his guilt, and imposed the 15-year sentence.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the prosecutor argued that cable theft was a serious and prevalent offence, which has a crippling effect not only on the livelihoods of communities but on the economy of the country.

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Barry Madolo, said the sentence must serve as a deterrent to other would-be cable thieves, who seem to be taking advantage of the current electricity crisis to deepen the suffering of the society.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author