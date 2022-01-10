Power of the Dog and West Side Story get top honours at Golden Globes

Johannesburg – The winners of the prestigious Golden Globes awards have been announced in a live blog.

The Power of the Dog and West Side Story on Sunday took the top film prizes.

Below is the full list of winners from the awards:

Best Motion Picture, Drama – The Power of the Dog

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy – West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Will Smith, King Richard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama – Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Director, Motion Picture – Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture – Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture – Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Television Series, Drama – Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama – Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama – Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy – Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy – Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television – The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television – Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television – Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor, Television – O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress, Television – Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Original Score, Motion Picture – Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Picture, Foreign Language – Drive My Car — Japan

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture – Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best Original Song, Motion Picture – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, No Time to Die from No Time to Die

Best Motion Picture, Animated – Encanto

