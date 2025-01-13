Power supply in Khayelitsha stalled due to robbery and hijacking 

Eskom temporarily halted operations in Nkanini, Khayelitsha, following the armed robbery and hijacking of its contractors in two separate incidents on Friday.

The incidents occurred as the ANC celebrated its 113th anniversary at Mandela Park Stadium, with President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a large crowd.

Five unidentified men hijacked one contractor and his co-worker, stealing their vehicle and tools, according to a statement from Eskom. Another contractor faced threats at gunpoint, resulting in the loss of his toolbox and cellphone.

These events caused delays in electricity restoration, disrupting service delivery in the area.

Eskom stated: “There will be a delay in electricity restoration efforts, with affected customers likely to experience a longer period without electricity.”

The power utility said safety was a priority and it would work with the police and local leaders to ensure staff safety before resuming services.

The power utility urged communities to report any unlawful actions targeting their employees or infrastructure, warning that continued violence could shift their focus to safer areas.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederik van Wyk said that Makhaza police were investigating a carjacking case involving a contractor and his colleague, where a white Nissan NP200 was stolen and later recovered.

Harare police have registered a separate case of robbery with a firearm after a contractor was threatened and robbed on Ntlazane Road.

Ward 95 councillor Ayanda Tetani plans to meet with Eskom to address these issues, emphasising the impact on residents, who face extended periods without electricity.

“The suspension of services affects residents, with some going for weeks without electricity. We hope this will be resolved soon,” Tetani said.

Akhona Jonginamba from the ANC’s Dullah Omar region condemned the violence, urging the community to report such crimes.

“When service providers like Eskom are forced to halt operations due to violence, it directly impacts the availability of electricity, a basic necessity for our communities,” Jonginamba said. He stressed the importance of community cooperation in ensuring safety and security.

Eskom said it would continue to collaborate with local authorities to restore services safely, and it called for collective community responsibility in reporting and preventing criminal activities targeting essential services.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content