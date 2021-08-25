Powerball Plus winner hopes to get his wife back after winning R8 million jackpot

Johannesburg – The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba has announced that the R8 Million PowerBall Plus jackpot winner has finally come forward to claim his winnings, from the draw that took place on Tuesday 10 August 2021.

The winning ticket was purchased at Brazil Cafe in Pretoria North, Johannesburg.

The lucky winner spent R22.50 on the winning ticket using the Quick Pick selection method.

The winning numbers from this draw were 03, 12, 17, 37, 38, and the PowerBall is 17.

“I feel like I’m in a dream, I can’t believe this is happening to me. I have no words to express my happiness, it has been such an emotionally draining year. My wife left me at the beginning of the year because I did not have enough money”, said the PowerBall Plus winner speaking to the National Lottery Operator, Ithuba.

“I want my wife back so I can rebuild my life with her and our kids and have our dream home. The rest of the winnings will go towards purchasing a brand new house for my parents, paying off all my debt, and investing the rest of my winnings.”

The hopeful and excited winner added, “I want to buy myself a brand new car and save a portion of my winnings to be able to give my children the opportunity to go to university one day.”

The Ceo of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “Congratulations to our PowerBall Plus winner, when we took over the operations of the National Lottery, we promised to offer unprecedented, life-changing jackpots, and we have delivered just that. Ithuba has paid out the highest jackpots in the history of the South African National Lottery and has created more winners and multi-millionaires than any other South African Lottery operator.”

On the other hand, the PowerBall jackpot for Friday’s draw 27 August 2021 is estimated at R45 Million.

Get your PowerBall ticket and play for tonight’s jackpot and you could be our next winner.

Also read:

Ramaphosa cracks whip on cops, faces headache over vetting of spies

Kelly Khumalo tipped to replace Somizi as ‘Idols SA’ judge

Khanyi Mbau’s beau in hot water over drugs

Insults fly as Sophie’s son refuses to pen an apology

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World