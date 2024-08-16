Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews fired again, with immediate effect

Zolani Matthews, the group executive director of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), was fired on Thursday with immediate effect.

The chairperson of the Prasa board, Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo, stated that Matthews was let go in accordance with his contract and for the benefit of Prasa and its passengers, among other reasons.

He was removed from the state organisation for the second time after senior counsel looked into whether he had deliberately concealed his dual citizenship from Prasa.

The Labour Court reinstated him last month, stating that his contract was still in effect.

As per the ruling, Prasa was compelled to pay back his backdated compensation from the date of his termination in December.

Settlement no longer an option

She claimed that because the board was unable to come to a consensus with Matthews this time, it was necessary to fire him from Prasa once more.

“Prasa had engaged with Mr Matthews and his legal team to discuss the implications of the judgment and to find a settlement,” said Nokwe-Macamo.

“However, given that the attempts to reach an agreement have failed, a settlement is no longer an option.

“In this regard, Prasa has taken the decision to terminate Mr Matthews’ fixed-term contract under clause 11.2 of his contract.

“Mr Matthews will be paid out for the remainder of his contract, thereby bringing certainty regarding the leadership of Prasa.”

Getting operations back on track

The board, according to Nokwe-Macamo, could not afford to let anything divert them from making sure Prasa transport was back on track and carrying passengers safely.

According to her, at least 31 out of the 40 rail corridors were only operating at half capacity, and the board intended to continue working to guarantee that every rail corridor was fully operational.

“Prasa is steadily improving its performance through the recovery of passenger rail services,” she said.

“Improved safety and security, the acceleration of project implementation through the capital programmes and modification projects, as well as enhancing revenue, containing costs, and dealing with governance.”

